Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX):

4/1/2021 – Co-Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

3/29/2021 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2021 – Co-Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 906,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,697. The company has a market cap of $274.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Get Co-Diagnostics Inc alerts:

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $105,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.