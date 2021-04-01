Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

RYN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,621,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,811,000 after purchasing an additional 441,150 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $6,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 176,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

