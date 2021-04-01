Raymond James Increases KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $55.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.35.

KBH stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. KB Home has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $241,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in KB Home by 58.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 281,818 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in KB Home by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 37.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

