Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

