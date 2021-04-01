Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 847 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

