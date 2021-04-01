Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 140.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.0% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

KL stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

