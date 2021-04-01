Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 44,847 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

APYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

APYX opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $331.10 million, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. Research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.