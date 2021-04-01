Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 47,830 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 165.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,830 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

FTXO opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $33.44.

