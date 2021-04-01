Raymond James Boosts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $67.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $49.36 on Monday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,919,780. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

