Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$61.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.52 million.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

