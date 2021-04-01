Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $8.90 or 0.00015144 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $220.67 million and $5.56 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00064851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.89 or 0.00369158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.37 or 0.00792085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00087985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029390 BTC.

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,802,055 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

