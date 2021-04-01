Ratecoin (XRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,008.47

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $72,008.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.