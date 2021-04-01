Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

