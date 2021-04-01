RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.35 Per Share

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from RA International Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RAI opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. RA International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 32.20 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on RA International Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

