QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Up to $44.75

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.75, but opened at $51.10. QuantumScape shares last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 113,659 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on QS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.95.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $654,706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $548,925,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $92,895,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

