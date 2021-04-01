Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.76

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.76 and last traded at $89.71, with a volume of 5019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.98.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

