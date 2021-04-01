Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) VP Sells $63,881.28 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dorothy Upperman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86.

On Friday, March 5th, Dorothy Upperman sold 65 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $5,373.55.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80.

PWR opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

