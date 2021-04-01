QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.33 Million

Analysts expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post sales of $555.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $554.68 million to $556.50 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $372.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.