Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Twitter in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

TWTR opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

