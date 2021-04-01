Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canopy Growth Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

