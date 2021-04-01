Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Boosted by Analyst

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor provider will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

NXPI stock opened at $201.34 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $209.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.