Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

