Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FuelCell Energy, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

FCEL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

FCEL stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 5.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,689,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 901,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.