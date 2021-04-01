Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Cut by Analyst

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Twitter in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the social networking company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.06.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

