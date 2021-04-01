Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The First of Long Island Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The First of Long Island in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of FLIC opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 492,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

