Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for South State Co. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for South State in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. DA Davidson also issued estimates for South State’s FY2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSB. Truist raised their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $78.51 on Thursday. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after acquiring an additional 325,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in South State by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,305,000 after buying an additional 77,502 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in South State by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after buying an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in South State by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,735,000 after buying an additional 90,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,424,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $438,050.00. Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

