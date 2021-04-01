Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for County Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for County Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.55 million, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

