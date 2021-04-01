Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Investar in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ISTR opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $215.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

