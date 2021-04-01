Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Issued By DA Davidson

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of BOH opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

