PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Citigroup

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.48. 34,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,405. PVH has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $85.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,062,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,904,000. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.