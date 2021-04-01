PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, CL King downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.71.

NYSE PVH opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

