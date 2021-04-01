Purus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000. Waste Management comprises about 3.4% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.33. 27,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,512. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.90 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

