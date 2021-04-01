Purus Wealth Management LLC Invests $778,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 749.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 24,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,946,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

