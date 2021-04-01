Purus Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.76 during midday trading on Thursday. 6,214,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

