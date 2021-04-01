Purus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.28. 427,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,950. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $207.18 and a 52-week high of $332.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.19 and a 200-day moving average of $306.33.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.