PUBLISH (NEWS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,211.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 28.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $7,211.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

