Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AAR were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,862,000 after buying an additional 140,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AAR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,037,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after buying an additional 76,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 173,905 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in AAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 368,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in AAR by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 352,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $338,500.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,155.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,696 shares of company stock worth $2,855,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

