Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,801 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of BGS opened at $31.06 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

