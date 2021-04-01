Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 15,600 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,086,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of CVLG opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.91 million, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $225.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.40 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

