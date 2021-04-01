PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.

PIFMY stock remained flat at $$23.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells various food products in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The Consumer Branded Products Business Group segment offers noodles; dairy products, including sweetened condensed, temperature, sterilized bottled, pasteurized liquid, multi-cereal, and powdered milk, as well as butter, ice cream, and creamer; snack foods, such as potato, cassava, soybean, sweet potato, and various extruded snacks, as well as biscuits; culinary products and syrups; nutrition and special foods; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

