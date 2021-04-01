Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Gap Down to $10.12

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $9.77. Provention Bio shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 3,653 shares traded.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

The stock has a market cap of $665.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 52.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after buying an additional 428,534 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 167,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

