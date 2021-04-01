ProShares UltraShort Financials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,554 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,191% compared to the typical daily volume of 108 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SKF opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $44.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.90% of ProShares UltraShort Financials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

