ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Position Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,706 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In related news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP opened at $10.66 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

PUMP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.