Professional Planning Purchases Shares of 10,602 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Professional Planning purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $19.60 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,960.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

