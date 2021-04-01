Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Up 52.6% in March

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 167,200 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IPDN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.