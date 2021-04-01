Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.35% of Welltower worth $904,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Welltower by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,336,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,860,000 after buying an additional 932,135 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.76. 31,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,597. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

