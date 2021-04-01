Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $761.78 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070,631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $761,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.06. 27,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,526. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

