Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $468.77 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 338,518 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $468,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $984,357,000 after purchasing an additional 425,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.14. The company had a trading volume of 99,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,074. The stock has a market cap of $159.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

