Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,746,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,387 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,065,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $237.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.09 and a 200 day moving average of $229.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

