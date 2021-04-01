Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,435,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,660 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $546,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:LYV traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

